Stardom Cinderella Tournament

What is Stardom's Cinderella Tournament? The Cinderella Tournament is an annual one night tournament held by Stardom every spring since 2015. What is the format of the tournament? This is a single elimination 4 round tournament. Matches in the first 3 rounds have time limits. The exact time limit varies from round to round. The final match has no time limit. Victory is possible via pinfall, submission, time limit draw, count out or over the top rope eliminations. Like all Stardom matches, disqualifications are unlikely since referees tend to let the action go as far as possible. In case of a draw, both wrestlers are knocked out of the tournament.