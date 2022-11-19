Not Available

Starlit High Noon

  • Drama
  • Romance

Angelic hit man Lian Song does his jobs in Taipei then hides out in Okinawa while things cool down, biking to and from a cool bachelor pad that boasts a refrigerator stocked with a staggering variety of imported beers and bottled water. A natural loner with a romantic bent, Lian is admired by one young woman but instead woos the sad-eyed Yukiko. The elaborate meal he prepares for her should turn an indifferent woman into a lover. Yet, Yukiko, like Lian, has a secret history of her own.

