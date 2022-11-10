Not Available

Starred Up

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Quickfire Films

19-year-old Eric, arrogant and ultra-violent, is prematurely transferred to the same adult prison facility as his estranged father. As his explosive temper quickly finds him enemies in both prison authorities and fellow inmates — and his already volatile relationship with his father is pushed past breaking point — Eric is approached by a volunteer psychotherapist, who runs an anger management group for prisoners. Torn between gang politics, prison corruption, and a glimmer of something better, Eric finds himself in a fight for his own life, unsure if his own father is there to protect him or join in punishing him.

Cast

Ben MendelsohnNeville Love
Rupert FriendOliver Baumer
David AjalaTyrone
Peter FerdinandoSpencer
Gershwyn Eustache JnrDes
Anthony WelshHassan

