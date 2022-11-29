Not Available

Starry Starry integrates various audiovisual material about the universe—such as Morse code, VHS glitch and footage of Apollo 13’s reentry of the Earth’s atmosphere—to create an odd hypnotic effect. The noticeable technique here is “looping.” Bizarre phrases that are like instructions at a meditation center (e.i. “The eye sees the nose/The nose sees the mouth/The mouth sees the navel”) are continuously repeated, starting over when it says “again.” The image displayed with the narration is Object Discovery (2016), a video of water drops on a running car’s window. What responds to the word “again” is not just the narration––a water drop that was running leftward starts to run rightward signaled by the word “again.” This reversed cycle is applied to the whole structure of this video.