Video-shot on studio sets, Stars of the Roller State Disco borders on science fiction of the dystopian variety. Unemployed youngsters spend their days at the roller disco of the title, circling round and round, before being called to take up low-paid jobs as they become available. They leave the building in a wash of light, though we do not go through that door with them. For others it's a subsistence existence of vending machine food, video games, with sex and drug freely available as distractions. (Television @ The Digital Fix)