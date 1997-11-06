Starship Troopers

Set in the future, the story follows a young soldier named Johnny Rico and his exploits in the Mobile Infantry. Rico's military career progresses from recruit to non-commissioned officer and finally to officer against the backdrop of an interstellar war between mankind and an arachnoid species known as "the Bugs".
|Casper Van Dien
|Johnny Rico
|Dina Meyer
|Dizzy Flores
|Denise Richards
|Carmen Ibañez
|Jake Busey
|Private Ace Levy
|Neil Patrick Harris
|Colonel Carl Jenkins
|Clancy Brown
|Career Sergeant Zim
View Full Cast >
4 More Images