1997

Starship Troopers

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 6th, 1997

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Set in the future, the story follows a young soldier named Johnny Rico and his exploits in the Mobile Infantry. Rico's military career progresses from recruit to non-commissioned officer and finally to officer against the backdrop of an interstellar war between mankind and an arachnoid species known as "the Bugs".

Cast

Casper Van DienJohnny Rico
Dina MeyerDizzy Flores
Denise RichardsCarmen Ibañez
Jake BuseyPrivate Ace Levy
Neil Patrick HarrisColonel Carl Jenkins
Clancy BrownCareer Sergeant Zim

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images