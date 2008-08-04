2008

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 2008

Studio

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

The war against the Bugs continues! A Federation Starship crash-lands on the distant Alien planet OM-1, stranding beloved leader Sky Marshal Anoke and several others, including comely but tough pilot Lola Beck. It's up to Colonel/General Johnny Rico, reluctant hero of the original Bug Invasion on Planet P, to lead a team of Troopers on a daring rescue mission.

Cast

Casper Van DienJohnny Rico
Jolene BlalockLola Beck
Stephen HoganSky Marshal Omar Anoke
Boris KodjoeGen. Dix Hauser
Amanda DonohoeAdmiral Enolo Phid
Marnette PattersonHolly Little

View Full Cast >

Images