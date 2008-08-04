Starship Troopers 3: Marauder

The war against the Bugs continues! A Federation Starship crash-lands on the distant Alien planet OM-1, stranding beloved leader Sky Marshal Anoke and several others, including comely but tough pilot Lola Beck. It's up to Colonel/General Johnny Rico, reluctant hero of the original Bug Invasion on Planet P, to lead a team of Troopers on a daring rescue mission.
|Casper Van Dien
|Johnny Rico
|Jolene Blalock
|Lola Beck
|Stephen Hogan
|Sky Marshal Omar Anoke
|Boris Kodjoe
|Gen. Dix Hauser
|Amanda Donohoe
|Admiral Enolo Phid
|Marnette Patterson
|Holly Little
