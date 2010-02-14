2010

StarStruck

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Music

Release Date

February 14th, 2010

Studio

Disney Channel

Jessica Olsen goes to Los Angeles with nothing more in mind that visiting her grandparents while her sister tries to meet Christopher Wilde. One night she meets Christopher Wilde. They go an an adventure around Los Angeles and start to like each other. When Jessica returns home, Christopher, on national TV, says he doesn't know her, and never met her.

Cast

Sterling KnightChris Wilde
Danielle CampbellJessica Olson
Maggie CastleSara Olson
Brandon Mychal SmithStubby
Chelsea KaneAlexis
Matt WinstonAlan Smith

