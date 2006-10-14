Starter for 10

In 1985, against the backdrop of Thatcherism, Brian Jackson enrolls in the University of Bristol, a scholarship boy from seaside Essex with a love of knowledge for its own sake and a childhood spent watching "University Challenge," a college quiz show. At Bristol he tries out for the Challenge team and falls under the spell of Alice, a lovely blond with an extensive sexual past.
|James McAvoy
|Brian Jackson
|Alice Eve
|Alice Harbinson
|Dominic Cooper
|Spencer
|Simon Woods
|Josh
|Rebecca Hall
|Rebecca Epstein
|Elaine Tan
|Lucy Chang
