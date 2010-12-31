State of Emergency

Chaos consumes a small town when a chemical facility explodes releasing a deadly toxin. Moments after the leak, the town's residents show signs of mutation, causing the military to quarantine the area leaving any survivors helpless and trapped inside. The story follows Jim, a young man isolated within the red zone, as he eludes flesh eating zombies in an attempt to win back his freedom.
|Andy Stahl
|Pivens
|James Hendrix
|Infected #8
|Vickie Earley
|Infected Woman
|Elizabeth Beaubien
|Newscaster
|John Norman
|Soldier #2
|Brandon Sarno
|Soldier on Steps #1
