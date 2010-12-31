2010

State of Emergency

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2010

Studio

Not Available

Chaos consumes a small town when a chemical facility explodes releasing a deadly toxin. Moments after the leak, the town's residents show signs of mutation, causing the military to quarantine the area leaving any survivors helpless and trapped inside. The story follows Jim, a young man isolated within the red zone, as he eludes flesh eating zombies in an attempt to win back his freedom.

Cast

Andy StahlPivens
James HendrixInfected #8
Vickie EarleyInfected Woman
Elizabeth BeaubienNewscaster
John NormanSoldier #2
Brandon SarnoSoldier on Steps #1

