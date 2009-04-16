State of Play

Handsome, unflappable U.S. Congressman Stephen Collins is the future of his political party: an honorable appointee who serves as the chairman of a committee overseeing defense spending. All eyes are upon the rising star to be his party's contender for the upcoming presidential race. Until his research assistant/mistress is brutally murdered and buried secrets come tumbling out.
|Russell Crowe
|Cal McAffrey
|Ben Affleck
|Stephen Collins
|Rachel McAdams
|Della Frye
|Robin Wright
|Anne Collins
|Jason Bateman
|Dominic Foy
|Jeff Daniels
|Senator George Fergus
