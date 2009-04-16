2009

State of Play

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 2009

Studio

Andell Entertainment

Handsome, unflappable U.S. Congressman Stephen Collins is the future of his political party: an honorable appointee who serves as the chairman of a committee overseeing defense spending. All eyes are upon the rising star to be his party's contender for the upcoming presidential race. Until his research assistant/mistress is brutally murdered and buried secrets come tumbling out.

Cast

Russell CroweCal McAffrey
Ben AffleckStephen Collins
Rachel McAdamsDella Frye
Robin WrightAnne Collins
Jason BatemanDominic Foy
Jeff DanielsSenator George Fergus

View Full Cast >

Images