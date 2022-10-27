Stateline Motel

After robbing a jewellery shop in Canada, two Americans arrange a meeting near the US borders in order to split the loot. One of them has an accident with his car on his way there and gets stuck in an isolated motel until his car is fixed. The owner of the motel, a sexy woman in her thirties, falls in love with him, but her suspicions about him begin to multiply, as the police arrive at the motel...
|Eli Wallach
|Joe
|Ursula Andress
|Michelle Nolton
|Fabio Testi
|Floyd
|Barbara Bach
|Emily
|Massimo Girotti
|Fred Norton
|Howard Ross
|Jack, the Mechanic (as Howard Ross)
