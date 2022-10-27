Not Available

Stateline Motel

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FRAL Cinematografica

After robbing a jewellery shop in Canada, two Americans arrange a meeting near the US borders in order to split the loot. One of them has an accident with his car on his way there and gets stuck in an isolated motel until his car is fixed. The owner of the motel, a sexy woman in her thirties, falls in love with him, but her suspicions about him begin to multiply, as the police arrive at the motel...

Cast

Eli WallachJoe
Ursula AndressMichelle Nolton
Fabio TestiFloyd
Barbara BachEmily
Massimo GirottiFred Norton
Howard RossJack, the Mechanic (as Howard Ross)

