2014

Stations of the Cross

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 2014

Studio

UFA Fiction

Maria finds herself caught between two worlds. At school this 14-year-old girl has all the typical teenage interests, but when she’s at home with her family she follows the teachings of the Society of St. Pius XII and their traditionalist interpretation of Catholicism. Everything that Maria thinks and does must be examined before God. And since the Lord is a strict shepherd, she lives in constant fear of committing some misconduct...

Cast

Lea van AckenMaria
Franziska WeiszMother
Florian StetterPater Weber
Lucie AronBernadette
Moritz KnappChristian
Michael KampVater

