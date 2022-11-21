Status Quo - Perfect Remedy Tour 1989

Not Available

Live recording of Quo playing at the Birmingham NEC on December 18th 1989. Track Listings: Caroline 3:43 Roll over lay down 7:48 Little Lady 13:16 In My Chair 16:33 Little Dreamer 20:24 Perfect Remedy 24:36 Mystery Song 28:53 Railroad 31:11 Most of the Time 32:48 Wild Side Of Life 33:55 Again and Again 35:50 Slow Train 36:47 Hold You Back 37:52 The Power Of Rock 42:18 Dirty Water 51:16 Whatever you Want 55:12 In the Army Now 59:41 Rockin All Over The World 1:03:57 Don't Waste My Time 1:07:42 The Wanderer 1:11:42 Marguerita Time 1:13:25 Living On An Island 1:15:22 Break The Rules 1:16:46 Somthin' Bout You Baby I Like 1:18:13 Burning Bridges 1:20:12