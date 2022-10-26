1978

Stay as You Are

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 20th, 1978

Studio

P.C. Ales

A May-December romance. Roué Giulio Marengo, a Roman landscape architect unhappy in his marriage, meets Francesca, a young and beautiful Florentine, and then learns she might be his daughter. He resolves to keep his hands off but can't seem to stay away, and she's eager for a lover who's a father figure.

Cast

Nastassja KinskiFrancesca
Mónica RandallLuisa Marengo
Ania PieroniCecilia
Francisco RabalLorenzo
Barbara De RossiIlaria Marengo
Marcello MastroianniGiulio Marengo

