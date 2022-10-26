Stay as You Are

A May-December romance. Roué Giulio Marengo, a Roman landscape architect unhappy in his marriage, meets Francesca, a young and beautiful Florentine, and then learns she might be his daughter. He resolves to keep his hands off but can't seem to stay away, and she's eager for a lover who's a father figure.
|Nastassja Kinski
|Francesca
|Mónica Randall
|Luisa Marengo
|Ania Pieroni
|Cecilia
|Francisco Rabal
|Lorenzo
|Barbara De Rossi
|Ilaria Marengo
|Marcello Mastroianni
|Giulio Marengo
