After receiving a package from his Grandfather, Rei, a young inventor living in England during the mid-19th century, has his life thrown into disarray. The package contains a "Steam Ball", a device of incredible power, and a letter asking him to guard it. Rei must evade capture from the nefarious "O'Hara Foundation" who will do anything to steal the device and use it for their own nefarious means.
|Manami Konishi
|Scarlett O'Hara St. Jones (voice)
|Katsuo Nakamura
|Dr. Lloyd Steam (voice)
|Masane Tsukayama
|Dr. Edward 'Eddy' Steam (voice)
|Kiyoshi Kodama
|Robert Stephenson (voice)
|Ikki Sawamura
|David (voice)
|Satoru Sato
|Archibald Simon (voice)
View Full Cast >