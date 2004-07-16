2004

Steamboy

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

July 16th, 2004

Studio

Bandai Visual

After receiving a package from his Grandfather, Rei, a young inventor living in England during the mid-19th century, has his life thrown into disarray. The package contains a "Steam Ball", a device of incredible power, and a letter asking him to guard it. Rei must evade capture from the nefarious "O'Hara Foundation" who will do anything to steal the device and use it for their own nefarious means.

Cast

Manami KonishiScarlett O'Hara St. Jones (voice)
Katsuo NakamuraDr. Lloyd Steam (voice)
Masane TsukayamaDr. Edward 'Eddy' Steam (voice)
Kiyoshi KodamaRobert Stephenson (voice)
Ikki SawamuraDavid (voice)
Satoru SatoArchibald Simon (voice)

