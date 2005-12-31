Steel City

After a tragic accident caused by the truck of the middle-aged Carl Lee where a woman dies with a crushed stern, he is arrested and sent to the county jail. His son PJ, who works washing dishes and cleaning tables in a restaurant, feels lost, without financial support to keep his father's house, and is fired from his job and evicted from his house.
|Jamie Anne Allman
|Maria Lee (as Jamie Anne Brown)
|Raymond J. Barry
|Vic Lee
|Clayne Crawford
|Ben Lee
|James DeBello
|Danny
|America Ferrera
|Amy Barnes
|John Heard
|Carl Lee
