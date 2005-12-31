2005

Steel City

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2005

Studio

Not Available

After a tragic accident caused by the truck of the middle-aged Carl Lee where a woman dies with a crushed stern, he is arrested and sent to the county jail. His son PJ, who works washing dishes and cleaning tables in a restaurant, feels lost, without financial support to keep his father's house, and is fired from his job and evicted from his house.

Cast

Jamie Anne AllmanMaria Lee (as Jamie Anne Brown)
Raymond J. BarryVic Lee
Clayne CrawfordBen Lee
James DeBelloDanny
America FerreraAmy Barnes
John HeardCarl Lee

View Full Cast >

Images