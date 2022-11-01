Not Available

First the world was normal, everyone was happy. Then, the apocalypse happened and everything changed. Politics failed. Civilization fell into disarray. Out of the muck of this primordial devastation rose the hideous, deformed and evil Mutantzoids destroying everything in sight with their horrible mutant powers and appearances. None would stand in their swath of destruction, with the possible exception of... STEEL OF FIRE WARRIORS 2010 A.D. Written by Kevin Clarke