Steelyard Blues

A group of misfits decide to leave for a place that they can all be free. There mode of transportation is a PBY flying boat. The only problem is that the PBY needs a lot of work and they will need jobs to pay for the parts. When they find that they have only 10 days before the PBY is sold for scrap, they decide on borrowing the parts for their trip
|Peter Boyle
|Eagle Thornberry
|Jane Fonda
|Iris Caine
|Howard Hesseman
|Frank Veldini
|John Savage
|Kid
|Donald Sutherland
|Jesse Veldini
