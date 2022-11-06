1973

Steelyard Blues

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 30th, 1973

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A group of misfits decide to leave for a place that they can all be free. There mode of transportation is a PBY flying boat. The only problem is that the PBY needs a lot of work and they will need jobs to pay for the parts. When they find that they have only 10 days before the PBY is sold for scrap, they decide on borrowing the parts for their trip

Cast

Peter BoyleEagle Thornberry
Jane FondaIris Caine
Howard HessemanFrank Veldini
John SavageKid
Donald SutherlandJesse Veldini

View Full Cast >

Images