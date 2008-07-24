2008

Step Brothers

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 2008

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Brennan Huff and Dale Doback might be grown men. But that doesn't stop them from living at home and turning into jealous, competitive stepbrothers when their single parents marry. Brennan's constant competition with Dale strains his mom's marriage to Dale's dad, leaving everyone to wonder whether they'll ever see eye to eye.

Cast

John C. ReillyDale Doback
Mary SteenburgenNancy Huff
Richard JenkinsDr. Robert Doback
Adam ScottDerek
Kathryn HahnAlice
Andrea SavageDenise

View Full Cast >

Images