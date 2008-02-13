2008

Step Up 2: The Streets

  • Music
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 13th, 2008

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

When rebellious street dancer Andie lands at the elite Maryland School of the Arts, she finds herself fighting to fit in while also trying to hold onto her old life. When she joins forces with the schools hottest dancer, Chase, to form a crew of classmate outcasts to compete in Baltimore s underground dance battle The Streets.

Cast

Robert HoffmanChase Collins
Will KempBlake Collins
Cassie VenturaSophie Donovan
Adam G. SevaniMoose
Danielle PolancoMissy
Telisha ShawFelicia

