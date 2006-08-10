Everyone deserves a chance to follow their dreams, but some people only get one shot. Tyler Gage is a rebel from the wrong side of Baltimore¹s tracks and the only thing that stands between him and an unfulfilled life are his dreams of one day making it out of there. Nora is a privileged ballet dancer attending Baltimore¹s ultra-elite Maryland School of the Arts
|Channing Tatum
|Tyler Gage
|Jenna Dewan
|Nora Clark
|Damaine Radcliff
|Mac Carter
|De'Shawn Washington
|Skinny Carter
|Mario
|Miles Darby
|Drew Sidora
|Lucy Avila
