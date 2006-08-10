2006

Step Up

  • Music
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 2006

Studio

Eketahuna LLC

Everyone deserves a chance to follow their dreams, but some people only get one shot. Tyler Gage is a rebel from the wrong side of Baltimore¹s tracks and the only thing that stands between him and an unfulfilled life are his dreams of one day making it out of there. Nora is a privileged ballet dancer attending Baltimore¹s ultra-elite Maryland School of the Arts

Cast

Channing TatumTyler Gage
Jenna DewanNora Clark
Damaine RadcliffMac Carter
De'Shawn WashingtonSkinny Carter
MarioMiles Darby
Drew SidoraLucy Avila

View Full Cast >

Images