1989

Stepfather 2: Make Room for Daddy

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

November 2nd, 1989

Studio

Part II Productions

The Stepfather escapes an insane asylum and winds up in another town, this time impersonating a marriage counselor. Now he seems to have found the perfect future wife, with a stepson who loves him. However, other people try to get in his way to marry her. They are interfering! One by one the Stepfather eliminates anyone who stands in his way to a perfect family.

Cast

Meg FosterCarol Grayland
Caroline WilliamsMatty Crimmins
Jonathan BrandisTodd Grayland
Henry BrownDr. Joseph Danvers
Mitchell LaurancePhil Grayland
Miriam Byrd-NetherySally Jenkins

