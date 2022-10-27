Stepfather 2: Make Room for Daddy

The Stepfather escapes an insane asylum and winds up in another town, this time impersonating a marriage counselor. Now he seems to have found the perfect future wife, with a stepson who loves him. However, other people try to get in his way to marry her. They are interfering! One by one the Stepfather eliminates anyone who stands in his way to a perfect family.
|Meg Foster
|Carol Grayland
|Caroline Williams
|Matty Crimmins
|Jonathan Brandis
|Todd Grayland
|Henry Brown
|Dr. Joseph Danvers
|Mitchell Laurance
|Phil Grayland
|Miriam Byrd-Nethery
|Sally Jenkins
