"Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.
|Stephen Curry
|Self
|Reggie Miller
|Self
|Kevin Durant
|Self
|Ayesha Curry
|Self
View Full Cast >