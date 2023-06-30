Not Available

Stephen Curry: Underrated

  • Documentary

Director

Peter Nicks

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Proximity Media

"Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

Cast

Stephen CurrySelf
Reggie MillerSelf
Kevin DurantSelf
Ayesha CurrySelf

