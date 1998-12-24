Jackie is a divorced mother of two. Isabel is the career minded girlfriend of Jackie’s ex-husband Luke, forced into the role of unwelcome stepmother to their children. But when Jackie discovers she is ill, both women realise they must put aside their differences to find a common ground and celebrate life to the fullest, while they have the chance.
|Susan Sarandon
|Jackie Harrison
|Ed Harris
|Luke Harrison
|Jena Malone
|Anna Harrison
|Liam Aiken
|Ben Harrison
|Jason Maves
|Brad Kovitsky
|Naama Kates
|Anna\'s Friend
