1998

Stepmom

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1998

Studio

1492 Pictures

Jackie is a divorced mother of two. Isabel is the career minded girlfriend of Jackie’s ex-husband Luke, forced into the role of unwelcome stepmother to their children. But when Jackie discovers she is ill, both women realise they must put aside their differences to find a common ground and celebrate life to the fullest, while they have the chance.

Cast

Susan SarandonJackie Harrison
Ed HarrisLuke Harrison
Jena MaloneAnna Harrison
Liam AikenBen Harrison
Jason MavesBrad Kovitsky
Naama KatesAnna\'s Friend

View Full Cast >

Images