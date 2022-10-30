Steve Jobs: iChanged The World

Not Available

Few men have changed our everyday world of work, leisure and human communication in the way that Apple founder, Steve Jobs, has done. This documentary looks not only at how his talent, his style and his imagination have shaped all of our lives, but also at the influences that shaped and moulded the man himself. Since his untimely death, tributes from around the world have secured Steve's place in the pantheon of great Americans. Now, we talk to the people who changed the man, who changed our world. Through interviews with the people who worked closely with him or chronicled his life, we gain unique insight into what made him tick. In a never before broadcast, exclusive interview, Steve Jobs expounds his own philosophy of life, and offers advice to us all on changing our own lives to achieve our ambitions, our desires and our dreams.