Stewart Francis: Tour de Francis

Stewart Francis is the Canadian comic famous for his razor-sharp one-liners and impeccable sense of timing. A TV regular on programmes such as Mock the Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Live At The Apollo, Stewart has established himself as serious hot property on the comedy circuit, recently supporting Ricky Gervais as part of his Science tour. In his brand new, debut stand up DVD, Stewart brings us his Tour de Francis… a scenic ride full of gags from his fantastic British stand-up tour.