2006

Stick It

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 2006

Studio

Kaltenbach Pictures

Haley is a naturally gifted athlete but, with her social behavior, the teen seems intent on squandering her abilities. After a final brush with the law, a judge sentences her to an elite gymnastics academy run by a legendary, hard-nosed coach. Once there, Haley's rebellious attitude wins her both friends and enemies.

Cast

Jeff BridgesBurt Vickerman
Missy PeregrymHaley Graham
Vanessa LengiesJoanne Charis
Maddy CurleyMina Hoyt
Nikki SooHooWei Wei Yong
Kellan LutzFrank

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images