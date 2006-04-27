Haley is a naturally gifted athlete but, with her social behavior, the teen seems intent on squandering her abilities. After a final brush with the law, a judge sentences her to an elite gymnastics academy run by a legendary, hard-nosed coach. Once there, Haley's rebellious attitude wins her both friends and enemies.
|Jeff Bridges
|Burt Vickerman
|Missy Peregrym
|Haley Graham
|Vanessa Lengies
|Joanne Charis
|Maddy Curley
|Mina Hoyt
|Nikki SooHoo
|Wei Wei Yong
|Kellan Lutz
|Frank
