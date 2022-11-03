1941

Stick To Your Guns

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1941

Studio

Paramount

The Bar 20 boys are after Nevada and his gang of cattle rustlers. Hoppy and California join Nevada's gang under assumed names. Johnny and the rest of Bar 20 get directions from Winters and head out looking for Hoppy's signal. But Winters wanders on ahead and gets spotted. This lets Nevada trap them in a canyon and to make matters worse, Hoppy's masquerade has been exposed.

Cast

William BoydHopalong Cassidy posing as Tex Riley
Andy ClydeCalifornia Jack
Brad KingJohnny Nelson
Jennifer HoltJune Winters (as Jacqueline Holt)
Dick Curtis'Nevada' Teale

Images