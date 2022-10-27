1982

Still of the Night

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 1982

Studio

United Artists

When one of his patients is found murdered, psychiatrist Dr. Sam Rice is visited by the investigating officer but refuses to give up any information. He's then visited by the patient's mistress, Brooke Reynolds, whom he quickly falls for despite her being a likely murder suspect. As the police pressure on him intensifies, Rice decides to attempt solving the case on his own and soon discovers that someone is trying to kill him as well.

Cast

Roy ScheiderDoctor Sam Rice
Meryl StreepBrooke Reynolds
Jessica TandyGrace Rice
Joe GrifasiJoseph Vitucci
Sara BotsfordGail Phillips
Josef SommerGeorge Bynum

