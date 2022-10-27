Still of the Night

When one of his patients is found murdered, psychiatrist Dr. Sam Rice is visited by the investigating officer but refuses to give up any information. He's then visited by the patient's mistress, Brooke Reynolds, whom he quickly falls for despite her being a likely murder suspect. As the police pressure on him intensifies, Rice decides to attempt solving the case on his own and soon discovers that someone is trying to kill him as well.
|Roy Scheider
|Doctor Sam Rice
|Meryl Streep
|Brooke Reynolds
|Jessica Tandy
|Grace Rice
|Joe Grifasi
|Joseph Vitucci
|Sara Botsford
|Gail Phillips
|Josef Sommer
|George Bynum
