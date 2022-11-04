Not Available

Sting - Ten Summoner's Tales, recording in Wiltshire England on February 1993. 00:20 : If I Ever Lose My Faith In You 06:10 : Love Is Stronger Than Justice 11:49 : Fields Of Gold 15:54 : Heavy Cloud No Rain 19:46 : She's Too Good For Me 23:05 : Seven Days 28:05 : Saint Augustine In Hell 33:24 : It's Probably Me 38:25 : Shape Of My Heart 43:26 : Something The Boy Said 49:02 : Epilogue (Nothing 'Bout Me) Sting: bass/vocal Vinnie Colaiuta: drums Dominic Miller: guitar David Sancious: keyboards Brendan Power: harmonica directed by Doug Nichol