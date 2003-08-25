2003

Stitch! The Movie

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Release Date

August 25th, 2003

Studio

Disney Television Animation

The continuing adventures of Lilo, a little Hawaiian girl, and Stitch, the galaxy's most wanted extraterrestrial. Stitch, Pleakley, and Dr. Jumba are all part of the household now. But what Lilo and Stitch don't know is that Dr. Jumba brought one of his alien "experiments" to Hawaii.

Cast

Daveigh ChaseLilo (voice)
Chris SandersStitch (voice)
Tia CarrereNani (voice)
David Ogden StiersDr. Jumba Jookiba (voice)
Kevin McDonaldPleakley (voice)
Liliana MumyMyrtle Edmonds (voice)

