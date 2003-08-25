Stitch! The Movie

The continuing adventures of Lilo, a little Hawaiian girl, and Stitch, the galaxy's most wanted extraterrestrial. Stitch, Pleakley, and Dr. Jumba are all part of the household now. But what Lilo and Stitch don't know is that Dr. Jumba brought one of his alien "experiments" to Hawaii.
|Daveigh Chase
|Lilo (voice)
|Chris Sanders
|Stitch (voice)
|Tia Carrere
|Nani (voice)
|David Ogden Stiers
|Dr. Jumba Jookiba (voice)
|Kevin McDonald
|Pleakley (voice)
|Liliana Mumy
|Myrtle Edmonds (voice)
