Not Available

Stockholm Stories

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sonet Film

The lives of five seemingly unrelated lost souls intertwine in Sweden’s chilly capital in this delicate and wryly funny ensemble film. A precocious yet untalented young writer, a friendless advertising genius, a tight-lipped workaholic, a shy upper-class boy with a secret crush, and a recently dumped young woman all come to realize hard truths about love and life over the course of several days.

Cast

Martin Wallström
Jonas Karlsson
Cecilia Frode
Julia Ragnarsson
Filip Berg
Marie Richardson

View Full Cast >

Images