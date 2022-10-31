Stolen Jewels, Stolen Hearts - Commandments 7-8

Not Available

The award-winning Kids' Ten Commandments series includes great Bible lessons for kids! This 5-DVD K*10*C collection features state-of-the-art animation and inspirational music the entire family will enjoy. Through the adventures of Seth, an 11-year old boy, these captivating stories bring God's Ten Commandments to life for children ages 6-11. Each of the five Bible videos teaches children how to apply the Ten Commandments to their daily lives. Featuring acclaimed Hollywood talent that includes Peter Strauss as Moses and other famous voices such as Tom Bosley, Jodi Benson, and Paul Winfield, your children will delight in learning about our great and awesome God!