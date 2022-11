Not Available

Filmed live in 1984 at Britain's popular Summer Solstice Festival, this concert staged amid the looming monoliths of Stonehenge features performances by such noted rock acts as guitarist Roy Harper, who plays "Rock 'n' Roll Man." Other bands making an appearance include Here and Now, the Enid and Hawkwind, playing tunes such as "Glad You're Here," "Something Wicked This Way Comes," "Ghost Dance" and others.