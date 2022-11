Not Available

Maverick hip-hop label Stones Throw returns with another great collection of rap videos and concert appearances by their impressive stable of progressive artists. Highlights include "Accordion," a previously unreleased entry from underground legend Madvillain; videos by Quasimoto, Aloe Blacc and Lootpack; a performance by Jaylib at the Conga Room in Los Angeles; and a 2003 interview with the late J Dilla.