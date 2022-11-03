Storm Over the Yangtse River

Storm over the Yangtze River tells the true story of undercover intelligence agent "Yangtze Number One" and his colleagues in Jianli County of Hubei Province, who risk their lives to carry out the "Dead Bridge Plan" to secure the "Yangtze 180 Blockade". The film garnered 4 awards at the 1969 Golden Horse Awards, including Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress.
|Ko Chun-Hsiung
|Li Tiesheng
|Ou Wei
|Captain Miyamoto
|Peter Yang Kwan
|Wang Dan
|Tsui Fu-Sheng
|Zhang Cheng
|Suen Yuet
|Huang Lin
|Li Li-Hua
|Zhuo Jian Chen
