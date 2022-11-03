Not Available

Storm Over the Yangtse River

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • War

Storm over the Yangtze River tells the true story of undercover intelligence agent "Yangtze Number One" and his colleagues in Jianli County of Hubei Province, who risk their lives to carry out the "Dead Bridge Plan" to secure the "Yangtze 180 Blockade". The film garnered 4 awards at the 1969 Golden Horse Awards, including Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress.

Cast

Ko Chun-HsiungLi Tiesheng
Ou WeiCaptain Miyamoto
Peter Yang KwanWang Dan
Tsui Fu-ShengZhang Cheng
Suen YuetHuang Lin
Li Li-HuaZhuo Jian Chen

