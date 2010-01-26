2010

Storm Seekers

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 26th, 2010

Studio

Ignite Entertainment

Brace yourself for this mind-blowing battle against one of nature?s most deadly phenomena! Daryl Hannah (Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2) is a dedicated scientist who reluctantly agrees to fly with a reporter... read more read more... (Dylan Neal, Blood Ties) on a routine storm-seeking mission. But they soon find themselves at the mercy of nature at its most awesome and destructive when a low-level hurricane off the Florida coast unexpectedly turns into one of the most powerful storms in America?s history. As the violent winds buffet and batter the small aircraft, knocking out the pilot, it?s a race against time as the pair struggle to escape with their lives and warn everyone about the fast-moving danger.

Cast

Dylan NealRyan Stewart
Barclay HopeHenry Gersh
Terry ChenTommy Cramer
Gwynyth WalshDr. Johnson
Sean BellSteve Pastor
Mackenzie GrayDirector McGraw

View Full Cast >

Images