Big wave pioneer Ross Clarke-Jones and two-time world champion Tom Carroll are two Aussie surfing legends who have spent the last few years scouring the ends of the earth to ride the most dangerous waves they can find. Now they're taking their search to New Zealand to endure the freezing temperatures, rugged terrain and inhospitable conditions of remote Fiordland in Storm Surfers: New Zealand, sequel to the highly successful Storm Surfers: Dangerous Banks. Hunting waves the size of a four-storey building involves strategy, timing, preparation and tracking the largest oceanic storms in the world. That's where meteorologist and surf forecaster Ben Matson comes in. Using the latest storm prediction technology, he helps Ross and Tom track swells and time their arrival to a matter of hours in a mad, high-stakes race against time and the elements to conquer and film massive waves.