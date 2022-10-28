Not Available

Story of a Real Man

  • War
  • Drama

Studio

Mosfilm

Alexey Meresyev was a fighter pilot during the war. One day he was shot down by Nazis, and because of his wounds both of his legs had to be cut off up to his knees. Because of his spirit and courage, Alexey was able to overcome his disability. He learned not only to walk on his artificial limps, but even dance and fly the plane again. Based on a real-life story.

Cast

Pavel KadochnikovAleksei Meresyev
Nikolai OkhlopkovKommissar Worobjew
Vasiliy MerkurevStepan Ivanovich
Lyubov SokolovaVarvara
Sergey Bondarchuk
Mikhail Gluzskiy

