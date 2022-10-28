Story of a Real Man

Alexey Meresyev was a fighter pilot during the war. One day he was shot down by Nazis, and because of his wounds both of his legs had to be cut off up to his knees. Because of his spirit and courage, Alexey was able to overcome his disability. He learned not only to walk on his artificial limps, but even dance and fly the plane again. Based on a real-life story.
|Pavel Kadochnikov
|Aleksei Meresyev
|Nikolai Okhlopkov
|Kommissar Worobjew
|Vasiliy Merkurev
|Stepan Ivanovich
|Lyubov Sokolova
|Varvara
|Sergey Bondarchuk
|Mikhail Gluzskiy
View Full Cast >