Straight Talk

Honest and straightforward small-town Shirlee Kenyon chucks her boyfriend and heads for Chicago. Accidentally having to host a radio problem phone-in show, it is clear she is a natural and is hired on the spot. But the station insists she call herself Doctor, and as her popularity grows a local reporter starts digging for the truth. Problem is, the more he is around her the more he fancies her.
|James Woods
|Jack Russell
|Griffin Dunne
|Alan Riegert
|Michael Madsen
|Steve
|Deirdre O'Connell
|Lily
|John Sayles
|Guy Girardi
|Teri Hatcher
|Janice
View Full Cast >