1992

Straight Talk

  • Comedy

Release Date

April 2nd, 1992

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Honest and straightforward small-town Shirlee Kenyon chucks her boyfriend and heads for Chicago. Accidentally having to host a radio problem phone-in show, it is clear she is a natural and is hired on the spot. But the station insists she call herself Doctor, and as her popularity grows a local reporter starts digging for the truth. Problem is, the more he is around her the more he fancies her.

Cast

James WoodsJack Russell
Griffin DunneAlan Riegert
Michael MadsenSteve
Deirdre O'ConnellLily
John SaylesGuy Girardi
Teri HatcherJanice

