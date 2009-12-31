2009

Straight to Hell Returns

  • Western

December 31st, 2009

The story of Straight to Hell Returns revolves around a group of hapless bank robbers (Sy Richardson, Joe Strummer, Dick Rude) who bury their loot and attempt to hide out in a deserted desert town. They quickly discover that the town is not deserted which doesn't stop a whole long of feasting, singing and overall decadence...followed by a slew of inevitable deaths.

Cast

Sy RichardsonNorwood
Kathy BurkeSabrina
Elvis CostelloHives
Miguel SandovalGeorge
Courtney LoveVelma
Jennifer BalgobinFabienne

