The story of Straight to Hell Returns revolves around a group of hapless bank robbers (Sy Richardson, Joe Strummer, Dick Rude) who bury their loot and attempt to hide out in a deserted desert town. They quickly discover that the town is not deserted which doesn't stop a whole long of feasting, singing and overall decadence...followed by a slew of inevitable deaths.
|Sy Richardson
|Norwood
|Kathy Burke
|Sabrina
|Elvis Costello
|Hives
|Miguel Sandoval
|George
|Courtney Love
|Velma
|Jennifer Balgobin
|Fabienne
View Full Cast >