Not Available

Talk about bringing down the house: Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, D.L. Hughley and Arsenio Hall are just a handful of the comedy greats who grace the stage in this compendium of some of the most brilliant and laugh-out-loud hilarious stand-up acts ever to hit the circuit. They're all in fine form here as they dish out their own particular brand of comedy. Watch as Chris Rock skewers the cops, Steve Harvey channels Oprah, and more.