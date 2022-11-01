1944

Strange Confession

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 9th, 1944

Studio

Universal Pictures

The story concerns a condemned murderer named Clement (Jean Gabin), who is "liberated" when the Nazis bomb the French jail that holds him. During his escape, Clement comes across the body of a French soldier; he steals the dead man's uniform and identification papers, then hides from the law by joining the Resistance movement. Clement's new identity and purpose in life reforms him, and in due time he has sacrificed himself in service of his country.

Cast

Ellen DrewYvonne
Richard WhorfLt. Varenne
Dennis MooreMaurice LeFarge
Ralph MorganCol. DeBoivin
Peter van EyckHafner
John PhilliberMortemart

