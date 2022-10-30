Not Available

Strange Gardens

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Canal+

Lucien, 14, can’t understand why his father, a serious and respected teacher, makes a fool of himself by dressing up as a clown and giving a show. André, Lucien’s father’s best friend, feels for the teenager and decides to reveal something from their mutual past that will explain the reason for Lucien’s father’s strange behavior.

Cast

André DussollierAndré Designy
Thierry LhermitteThierry Plaisance
Benoît MagimelEmile Bailleul
Suzanne FlonMarie Gerbier
Isabelle CandelierLouise
Damien JouillerotLucien, le fils

