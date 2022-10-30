Strange Gardens

Lucien, 14, can’t understand why his father, a serious and respected teacher, makes a fool of himself by dressing up as a clown and giving a show. André, Lucien’s father’s best friend, feels for the teenager and decides to reveal something from their mutual past that will explain the reason for Lucien’s father’s strange behavior.
|André Dussollier
|André Designy
|Thierry Lhermitte
|Thierry Plaisance
|Benoît Magimel
|Emile Bailleul
|Suzanne Flon
|Marie Gerbier
|Isabelle Candelier
|Louise
|Damien Jouillerot
|Lucien, le fils
