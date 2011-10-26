2011

Strange Powers: Stephin Merritt and the Magnetic Fields

  • Documentary
  • Music

Release Date

October 26th, 2011

Ten years in the making, Strange Powers is an intimate documentary portrait of songwriter Stephin Merritt and his band the Magnetic Fields. With his unique gift for memorable melodies, lovelorn lyrics and wry musical stylings that blend classic Tin Pan Alley with modern sounds, Stephin Merritt has distinguished himself as one of contemporary pop's most beloved and influential artists.

Cast

Carrie BrownsteinHerself
Ethan CohnHimself
Peter GabrielHimself
Neil GaimanHimself
Daniel HandlerHimself
Sarah SilvermanHerself

