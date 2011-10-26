Strange Powers: Stephin Merritt and the Magnetic Fields

Ten years in the making, Strange Powers is an intimate documentary portrait of songwriter Stephin Merritt and his band the Magnetic Fields. With his unique gift for memorable melodies, lovelorn lyrics and wry musical stylings that blend classic Tin Pan Alley with modern sounds, Stephin Merritt has distinguished himself as one of contemporary pop's most beloved and influential artists.
|Carrie Brownstein
|Herself
|Ethan Cohn
|Himself
|Peter Gabriel
|Himself
|Neil Gaiman
|Himself
|Daniel Handler
|Himself
|Sarah Silverman
|Herself
View Full Cast >