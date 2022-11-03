Strange Triangle

In this drama, a seductive woman uses her wiles upon both a traveling bank examiner and a manager to whom she is married. This woman has expensive taste and ends up spending all of her husband's money. She then begins trying to seduce the bank examiner, who doesn't know she is married to the manager.
|Signe Hasso
|Francine Huber aka Mathews
|Preston Foster
|Sam Crane
|Anabel Shaw
|Betty Wilson
|Shepperd Strudwick
|Earl Huber aka Mathews (as John Shepperd)
|Roy Roberts
|Harry Matthews
|Emory Parnell
|Barney Shaefer
