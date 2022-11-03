1946

Strange Triangle

  • Crime
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 1946

Studio

Not Available

In this drama, a seductive woman uses her wiles upon both a traveling bank examiner and a manager to whom she is married. This woman has expensive taste and ends up spending all of her husband's money. She then begins trying to seduce the bank examiner, who doesn't know she is married to the manager.

Cast

Signe HassoFrancine Huber aka Mathews
Preston FosterSam Crane
Anabel ShawBetty Wilson
Shepperd StrudwickEarl Huber aka Mathews (as John Shepperd)
Roy RobertsHarry Matthews
Emory ParnellBarney Shaefer

