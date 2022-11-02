Strange Voyage

Paquita and her brother Venancio, both single and childish, live in a small town near Madrid. Their bossy eldest sister Ignacia, also an old maid, dominates them. One night, Paquita hears her sister tell somebody about her intention to sell all the family wealth. Once the money is gathered, she wishes to travel to Paris with the mysterious person and get rid of her brother and sister.
|Jesús Franco
|Venancio Vidal
|Rafaela Aparicio
|Paquita Vidal
|María Luisa Ponte
|Doña Teresa
|Xan das Bolas
|Cosme
|Goyo Lebrero
|Félix
|Pilar Gómez Ferrer
|Pupilera
