Not Available

Strange Voyage

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Impala

Paquita and her brother Venancio, both single and childish, live in a small town near Madrid. Their bossy eldest sister Ignacia, also an old maid, dominates them. One night, Paquita hears her sister tell somebody about her intention to sell all the family wealth. Once the money is gathered, she wishes to travel to Paris with the mysterious person and get rid of her brother and sister.

Cast

Jesús FrancoVenancio Vidal
Rafaela AparicioPaquita Vidal
María Luisa PonteDoña Teresa
Xan das BolasCosme
Goyo LebreroFélix
Pilar Gómez FerrerPupilera

View Full Cast >

Images