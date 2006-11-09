2006

Stranger Than Fiction

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Release Date

November 9th, 2006

Studio

Three Strange Angels

Everybody knows that your life is a story. But what if a story was your life? Harold Crick is your average IRS agent: monotonous, boring, and repetitive. But one day this all changes when Harold begins to hear an author inside his head narrating his life. But when the narration reveals he is going to die, Harold must find the author and convince them to change the ending.

Cast

Maggie GyllenhaalAna Pascal
Dustin HoffmanProfessor Jules Hilbert
Emma ThompsonKaren Eiffel
Queen LatifahPenny Escher
Ricky AdamsJunge
Denise HughesKronecker Bus Driver

