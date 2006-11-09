Stranger Than Fiction

Everybody knows that your life is a story. But what if a story was your life? Harold Crick is your average IRS agent: monotonous, boring, and repetitive. But one day this all changes when Harold begins to hear an author inside his head narrating his life. But when the narration reveals he is going to die, Harold must find the author and convince them to change the ending.
|Maggie Gyllenhaal
|Ana Pascal
|Dustin Hoffman
|Professor Jules Hilbert
|Emma Thompson
|Karen Eiffel
|Queen Latifah
|Penny Escher
|Ricky Adams
|Junge
|Denise Hughes
|Kronecker Bus Driver
View Full Cast >
2 More Images