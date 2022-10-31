Strawberry Cliff

Not Available

Kate has a rare gift: she can tell when people will die, down to the minute, just by looking at them. She encounters Jason, and is able to see that he will die within hours. Upon her notifying him of his ill-fate, Jason promises that if he discovers an "afterlife," he'll send Kate a message after his death. That night, as Kate predicted, Jason dies under mysterious circumstances leading Kate to an unexpected journey to find truth about life, death, and most important of all, love.